HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 490.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 774,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.48% of HollyFrontier worth $25,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 12.8% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,002,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 113,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1,599.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 417,464 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 36.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,775,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,826,000 after acquiring an additional 470,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HFC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.