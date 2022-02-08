Hood River Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,033 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of CuriosityStream worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $208.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.66.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

