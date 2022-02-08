Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $11.42 Million Stock Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,580 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of i3 Verticals worth $11,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,320,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 116,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 24,345 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $763.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.41 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 53,370 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

