Hood River Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 121,580 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of LHC Group worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LHCG. TheStreet lowered shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.70.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $121.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

