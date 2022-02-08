Hood River Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its position in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,121 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of WalkMe worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $709,667,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,334,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,414,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,945,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WKME. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WalkMe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

WalkMe stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. WalkMe Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. On average, research analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

