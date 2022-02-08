Hood River Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,498 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of TG Therapeutics worth $11,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,859,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,841,000 after purchasing an additional 507,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 95.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 882,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,368,000 after buying an additional 430,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 56.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,804,000 after buying an additional 397,894 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,115,000 after buying an additional 352,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.92.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.