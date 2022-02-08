Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 8,866 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,866 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Krystal Biotech worth $11,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 106.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 48.2% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRYS opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

