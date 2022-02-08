Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 48,699 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,699 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

