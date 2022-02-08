Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 6,658 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 75.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.60.

Landstar System stock opened at $153.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.05 and its 200 day moving average is $166.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.24 and a 52-week high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

