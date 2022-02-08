Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,892 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 172,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,375 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,893,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 97.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.13. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $159,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,180. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

