Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 41,225 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 13,593.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,881 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at about $35,710,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after buying an additional 38,792 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Old Republic International stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,375 shares of company stock worth $59,198. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

