Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 217.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,094 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,534,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,588,000 after buying an additional 341,708 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 73,255 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

NYSE:NSA opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.