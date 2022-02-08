Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3,381.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,992 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 809,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,259,000 after acquiring an additional 589,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bruker by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after buying an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,590,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bruker by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,001,000 after buying an additional 451,147 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

