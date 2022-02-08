HSBC (HSBC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/27/2022 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 1/27/2022 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 1/26/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 615 ($8.32).
- 1/25/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 500 ($6.76) to GBX 590 ($7.98). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 500 ($6.76).
Shares of HSBC opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $37.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 482.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
