HSBC (HSBC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/27/2022 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/27/2022 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/26/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 615 ($8.32).

1/25/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 500 ($6.76) to GBX 590 ($7.98). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 500 ($6.76).

Shares of HSBC opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $37.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 482.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

