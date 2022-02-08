HSBC’s (HSBA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 470 ($6.36) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HSBA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.22) to GBX 484 ($6.54) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.49) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.47) target price on HSBC in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.76) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 520.58 ($7.04).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 560.28 ($7.58) on Monday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 561.60 ($7.59). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 477.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 431.05. The stock has a market cap of £113.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($226,847.90).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

