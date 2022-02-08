Hummingbird Resources’ (HUM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUM. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock opened at GBX 13.74 ($0.19) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.84. The stock has a market cap of £53.95 million and a P/E ratio of -16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 26 ($0.35).

In related news, insider Daniel E. Betts acquired 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £24,050 ($32,521.97). Also, insider Thomas Hill acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,437.46).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

