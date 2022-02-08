Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of HUM stock opened at GBX 13.55 ($0.18) on Tuesday. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 26 ($0.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £53.21 million and a P/E ratio of -17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.84.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Betts bought 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £24,050 ($32,521.97). Also, insider Thomas Hill bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,437.46).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

