Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $192.16

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 192.16 ($2.60) and traded as high as GBX 238 ($3.22). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 227 ($3.07), with a volume of 125,477 shares trading hands.

HTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.33) to GBX 200 ($2.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. decreased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.33) to GBX 200 ($2.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.06) price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.65) to GBX 280 ($3.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 251 ($3.39).

The stock has a market capitalization of £374.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 184.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 192.16.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

