Huntsman (HUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huntsman stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 907,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of Huntsman worth $48,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

