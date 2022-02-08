HUSD Reaches Market Cap of $386.88 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. HUSD has a market capitalization of $386.88 million and $22.92 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00041478 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00105612 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 386,855,117 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

