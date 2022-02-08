Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.17

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and traded as low as $26.26. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 170,079 shares traded.
Separately, Pareto Securities raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30.
Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.
