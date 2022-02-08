I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of I-Mab worth $15,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in I-Mab by 303.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in I-Mab by 72.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $58.63. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

