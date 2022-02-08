iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) rose 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 357,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 257,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

About iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF)

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

