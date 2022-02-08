IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.64 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will post $120.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.01 million and the highest is $125.27 million. IBEX posted sales of $117.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year sales of $477.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $477.57 million to $478.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $522.19 million, with estimates ranging from $518.59 million to $525.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,088,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IBEX by 288.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

IBEX stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. IBEX has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

