Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to report sales of $291.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.00 million and the lowest is $290.00 million. Ichor posted sales of $244.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ichor.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Ichor stock opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. Ichor has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,131,720. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after acquiring an additional 189,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ichor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,370,000 after buying an additional 54,072 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,108,000 after buying an additional 49,584 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 23.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 574,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

