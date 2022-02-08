IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of IDEX in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE IEX opened at $197.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.59. IDEX has a 1 year low of $190.95 and a 1 year high of $240.33.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.
About IDEX
IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.
