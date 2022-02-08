IG Group (LON:IGG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,210 ($16.36) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.52) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IG Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.81).

LON IGG opened at GBX 773 ($10.45) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 804.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 829.98. IG Group has a 1-year low of GBX 742 ($10.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 960 ($12.98).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

