ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.03

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.03 and traded as low as $8.01. ImmuCell shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 8,484 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $62.48 million, a PE ratio of 807.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 7.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 11.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmuCell Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.