ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.03

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.03 and traded as low as $8.01. ImmuCell shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 8,484 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $62.48 million, a PE ratio of 807.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 7.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.12%.
ImmuCell Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICCC)
ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmuCell (ICCC)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.