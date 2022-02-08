Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will post sales of $69.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.69 million and the lowest is $61.89 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $54.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $243.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.23 million to $251.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $259.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Several research analysts have commented on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,155,000 after acquiring an additional 535,903 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,294,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,527,000 after purchasing an additional 243,957 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 343,047 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,643,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,152,000 after purchasing an additional 390,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.55, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

