Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.79 Million

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will post sales of $69.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.69 million and the lowest is $61.89 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $54.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $243.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.23 million to $251.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $259.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Several research analysts have commented on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,155,000 after acquiring an additional 535,903 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,294,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,527,000 after purchasing an additional 243,957 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 343,047 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,643,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,152,000 after purchasing an additional 390,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.55, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.