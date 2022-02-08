Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ILPT opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $28.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILPT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 34,709 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 39,057 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 28,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

