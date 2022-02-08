Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Ingredion worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,512,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,000,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,911,000 after purchasing an additional 71,172 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Barclays started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

