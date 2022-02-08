Insider Buying: Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 5,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Snehal Patel acquired 2,050 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,831.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Snehal Patel acquired 1,840 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.17 per share, for a total transaction of $49,992.80.

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $69.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLSI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $12,586,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 242.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 154,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 8.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

