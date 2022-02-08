Insider Selling: Ilika plc (LON:IKA) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) insider Graeme Purdy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £21,300 ($28,803.25).

Shares of LON IKA opened at GBX 143.50 ($1.94) on Tuesday. Ilika plc has a 12 month low of GBX 107 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 285 ($3.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £225.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 144.88.

IKA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Ilika in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) price objective on shares of Ilika in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

