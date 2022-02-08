Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,931 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.05% of Insperity worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 1,283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,762,000 after purchasing an additional 65,591 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity stock opened at $107.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.28.

In related news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $386,868.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $3,554,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,744. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

