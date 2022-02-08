Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $40.38. Intelligent Systems shares last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 17,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $349.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 14.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intelligent Systems by 713.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Intelligent Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

