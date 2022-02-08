InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,769.62

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,769.62 ($64.50) and traded as high as GBX 4,903 ($66.30). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,865 ($65.79), with a volume of 845,276 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($73.02) to GBX 5,700 ($77.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($77.08) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($77.08) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,260 ($71.13).

The firm has a market cap of £8.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -6,081.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,756.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,769.62.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

