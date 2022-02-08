Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Shares Up 5.4%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.57 and last traded at $28.98. 5,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 7,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFSPF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interfor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Get Interfor alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.