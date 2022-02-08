International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 657 ($8.88). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 650 ($8.79), with a volume of 71,278 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of International Biotechnology Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £267.53 million and a PE ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 697.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from International Biotechnology Trust’s previous dividend of $14.20. International Biotechnology Trust’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

In other news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 684 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £10,260 ($13,874.24).

About International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

