International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $136.62

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 136.62 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 124.71 ($1.69). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.72), with a volume of 100,289 shares trading hands.

IPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £282.07 million and a PE ratio of 8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.62.

International Personal Finance Company Profile (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

