International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $136.62

Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 136.62 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 124.71 ($1.69). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.72), with a volume of 100,289 shares trading hands.

IPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £282.07 million and a PE ratio of 8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.62.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

