Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 8th (AIR, BAS, DG, MTX, SAF, SAN, SDF, TLX, VOD, WAF)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 8th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €140.00 ($160.92) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €110.00 ($126.44) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €119.00 ($136.78) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €225.00 ($258.62) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €89.00 ($102.30) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €4.10 ($4.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €3.40 ($3.91) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €20.00 ($22.99) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €46.80 ($53.79) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 160 ($2.16) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €135.00 ($155.17) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.