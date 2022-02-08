Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 8th (AIR, BAS, DG, MTX, SAF, SAN, SDF, TLX, VOD, WAF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 8th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €140.00 ($160.92) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €110.00 ($126.44) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Vinci (EPA:DG)

was given a €119.00 ($136.78) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €225.00 ($258.62) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €89.00 ($102.30) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €4.10 ($4.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €3.40 ($3.91) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €20.00 ($22.99) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €46.80 ($53.79) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 160 ($2.16) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €135.00 ($155.17) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

