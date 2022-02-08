Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,719 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Invitae worth $12,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 42,743 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 201,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 118,603 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

NVTA opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

