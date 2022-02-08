Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Holdings Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,719 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invitae worth $12,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,248 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,091 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,513 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,777,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,198,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,169,000 after acquiring an additional 926,579 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVTA. Raymond James decreased their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

