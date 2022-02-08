Invitation Homes (INVH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
INVH opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.22. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.60, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.11%.
In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
