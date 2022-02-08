IPG Photonics (IPGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect IPG Photonics to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $148.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.50. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $138.85 and a 12-month high of $257.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IPG Photonics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 150.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of IPG Photonics worth $79,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

