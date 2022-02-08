IQVIA (IQV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
IQVIA stock opened at $245.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.80 and its 200 day moving average is $255.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $181.13 and a 52-week high of $285.61.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.37.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQVIA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.55% of IQVIA worth $718,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
