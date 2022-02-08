iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 140.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,500 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.32% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 123,513 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 321,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,619,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SLQD opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.85. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $52.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.