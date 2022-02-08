iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Boosted by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 99.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,908 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,400,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,298,000 after acquiring an additional 252,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,334,000 after acquiring an additional 187,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,606,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,026,000 after acquiring an additional 69,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,518,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,867,000 after acquiring an additional 120,792 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.61 and a 12-month high of $51.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

