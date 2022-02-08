iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.