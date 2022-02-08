iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Increased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,172 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,319,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,263,000 after buying an additional 663,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,021,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,603,000 after buying an additional 801,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after buying an additional 1,737,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,665,000 after buying an additional 1,620,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,461,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,431,000 after buying an additional 912,225 shares in the last quarter.

EFV opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

