ITV (LON:ITV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $113.49

ITV plc (LON:ITV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 113.49 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 115.60 ($1.56). ITV shares last traded at GBX 114.80 ($1.55), with a volume of 11,123,161 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.30) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.76) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ITV from GBX 210 ($2.84) to GBX 215 ($2.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.16) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 160.60 ($2.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.49.

In related news, insider Mary Harris bought 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £3,342.21 ($4,519.55). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.45), for a total value of £476,687.14 ($644,607.36).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

